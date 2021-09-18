Double-decker bus service to start from Oct 6 in Cooch Behar

kolkata: North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) is all set to re-introduce double-decker bus service in Cooch Behar with effect from October 6 with the hope to attract more tourists to the heritage town during the festive season, which starts with Durga Puja.



"We will be launching the double decker bus service as a joy ride on 'no profit, no loss' basis. The heritage destinations of Cooch Behar, including Madan Mohan Temple, Cooch Behar Rajbari, Sagardighi, Salbagan and two well furnished parks, will be covered during the joy ride," Partha Pratim Ray, chairman of NBSTC said.

Cultural organisations or NGOs will also be allowed to use the bus on rent for their programmes. "To ensure proper maintenance of the double decker service, it will not be used on long routes,"Ray added.

The tariff for the bus service will be Rs 2,000 with the total seat capacity being 80. The bus will be plying from 11 am to 4 pm and the total distance covered will be around 16km.

The Transport department had introduced three double-decker bus services in Cooch Behar 35 years ago. One of the buses was completely damaged in 2000.

Another bus had to be scrapped in 2015, while the third one was also withdrawn from the service in 2015 because of high maintenance cost.

NBSTC has also initiated eight special North Bengal packages titled 'Sabujer Pathe Hathchani,' covering tourist destinations of Cooch Behar and forest areas of Jalpaiguri, which starts from October 7. The package rates vary from Rs 800 to Rs 4,800 per person, depending on the duration of the package. The food and lodging will be provided by NBSTC.

Facilities of online booking will be soon available at www.nbstconline.com. "We will ensure that COVID protocols are followed during the package tour," a senior NBSTC official said.