'Double check electrical fittings at Puja pandals'

Kolkata: State Fire and Emergency Services minister Sujit Bose on Friday instructed all his concerned officials to double check all electrical installation in puja pandals to prevent any fire incident during the Durga Puja.



Bose chaired a virtual meeting with all district level officers to discuss precautionary measures for fire safety during Durga Puja.

"The maximum number of fire incidents that take place are electrical in nature. So, wherever you find any lacuna, you immediately ensure that the concerned puja committee rectifies the same. The state government's guideline regarding pujas should be obeyed by all concerned," Bose said.

The department is coming up with some temporary fire stations at different parts in the city and its adjoining areas for better fire fighting on the occasion of the Puja.

Such stations will also be set up at Bantra in Howrah and at Chaitanyapur and Bajkul in East Midnapore. Bose asked concerned officials from North Bengal to come up with similar proposals so that such temporary infrastructure can be set up in North Bengal too.

The minister said that the single window system for granting fire related permission to puja committees from the respective jurisdictional borough offices through online and offline mode will be available this year .

Bose asked the fire department staffs not to indulge in any sort of agitation like road blockade taking into consideration the fact that fire personnel belong to a disciplined force like the Kolkata Police. "If you have any grievances you can contact any senior officials including me at the headquarters. We are all very much accessible. The department will take strong action against any such acts," warned Bose.

In a couple of instances in the recent past there have been agitations on certain demands by firemen.

Sujit Bose announced that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has given her consent to inaugurate some modern fire fighting equipment from the venue of the scheduled meeting with Durga puja committees on September 25.

Robotic fire fighting equipment, 10 completely fabricated mini-water tender, five completely fabricated foam tender and 100 motorcycles with water as well as foam tanks will be unveiled by Banerjee on the occasion