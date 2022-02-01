Dorina Crossing mishap: Driver of bus arrested

kolkata: The police arrested the driver of the minibus, which toppled on Sunday afternoon at Dorina crossing. The driver, identified as Sarfaraj Khan, was picked up by the cops of Fatal Squad Traffic Police (FSTP) on Sunday night from near the prepaid taxi booth outside Howrah railway station. Cops came to know that the minibus was registered at the Howrah Regional Transport Office (RTO). The bus was blacklisted by the Howrah RTO due to several reasons. Investigating officers also found that 203 traffic cases against the minibus had been pending. Among the cases, two compound cases and six citation cases had been lying pending in Sealdah and Bankshall court.



On Sunday evening, FSTP took over the investigation of the accident and registered an FIR against at the New Market police station on charges of attempt to commit culpable homicide (308 IPC) and rash driving or riding on a public way (279 IPC). Sources informed that after preliminary investigation, it was being suspected that there was some technical issue with the steering of the bus due to which the accident had taken place. However, actual cause can be ascertained only after forensic experts submit the report.

On Sunday around 2 pm, the minibus carrying 27 passengers toppled at the Dorina crossing when it was on way to Bankra in Howrah. A group of people from Park Circus was going to attend a marriage ceremony. It had been alleged that the driver was driving the bus at a high speed and also overtaking other vehicles on the road dangerously.

Near Dorina crossing, the driver lost control while overtaking another car and toppled. The injured passengers were rescued and rushed to SSKM hospital.