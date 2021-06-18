Door-to-door vaccination for elderly to start from next month

KOLKATA: In an attempt to speed up vaccination in the state, the state government has decided to make provisions for door-to-door vaccination for elderly citizens from next month.



Already around 2 crore people have been vaccinated in the state. It was found that many elderly citizens are unable to visit the nearby vaccination centers. As a result, it was decided that KMC workers and municipality workers will first map the houses of the elderly citizens and then visit their houses with vaccine doses.

Senior officials of the state government said the work for mapping the house of elderly citizens in each ward has started and it will finish this month. Based on the report, the process to provide vaccine doses at their doorstep will start.The outreach program will continue till every elderly citizen gets the vaccine doses. In districts,

the local BDO's have already collected a list of elderly citizens who are yet to be vaccinated.Sources in the state government said so far about 1 lakh elderly citizens have been identified in the state who could not reach the vaccination centers.

About 5,000 buses have been identified to carry out the program. The bus will visit each and every household of the elderly citizen and the health workers will vaccinate them.

A senior official of the state government said: "Through this process we can at least complete the inoculation of 60 plus citizens with the first dose of vaccines."