'Don't you think the plaintiff has been deprived of justice...': HC

KOLKATA: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday reserved the judgment in connection to the plea moved by former Bengal chief secretary and chief adviser to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Alapan Bandyopadhyay, challenging a decision to shift a case he had filed before the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) bench in Kolkata to the principal bench of CAT in Delhi.



While hearing the matter, Justice Sabyasachi Bhattacharyya asked the lawyer representing the Ministry of Personnel: 'Don't you think that the plaintiff has been deprived of justice by this move?' 'Alapan babu was quick and he approached the Central Administrative Tribunal during his leave. But why did you have to hurry?' he observed.

A Division Bench, comprising Justice Bhattacharyya and Rabindranath Samanta, said: "The photocopies of the cited judgments filed today (Wednesday) be kept on record. Judgment is reserved in the matter."

In response, a lawyer for the Ministry of Personnel told the court, "The CAT chairman has the power to transfer cases to any bench. Delhi has all the documents of the conversation."

Meanwhile, the judge wanted to know how the chairman of the principal bench of the Central Administrative Tribunal knew that all the documents of the allegations against Alapan Bandyopadhyay were in Delhi.

The Court further said that judgment will be given prior to November 2. On October 22, the matter was transferred to CAT's principal Bench in New. The disciplinary proceedings against the former state chief secretary were initiated alleging that he had skipped a cyclone review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kalaikunda on May 28. He was directed to report to the Centre on May 31, the day of his retirement.

While Bandyopadhyay chose not to take up the state government's offer to extend his service period and retire, the Union Personnel Ministry started disciplinary proceedings against Bandyopadhyay in June.