Don't want riots, address hunger

Kaliaganj: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee continued to attack the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Central government on Tuesday, targeting them for the recent riots in Delhi and the controversy around the amended Citizenship Act.



"Those who have come to the state from the neighbouring country before Partition and have been casting votes in elections are Indian citizens and need not apply for citizenship afresh," she said while speaking at a benefit distribution programme at Kaliaganj in North Dinajpur followed by an administrative review meeting of the district.

Banerjee asserted that she would not let "even a single person" to be driven out of Bengal and added: "What has happened in Delhi will never take place in Bengal. We want you to address the food crisis and not spread riots or differences among people. We don't want situations like Delhi and Uttar Pradesh here. You kill people but here in Bengal all religions coexist in peace and harmony."

The Chief Minister further maintained: "You have an address, ration card, voter card, driving license. Don't worry, you will always find me beside you. Your family is my family. I will not let anybody take away the rights of our people."

She added: "Don't believe if anyone says that you are not a citizen. Just remember, you vote to elect both Prime Minister of this country and Chief Minister of your state. So you don't need to apply for citizenship anymore. Those who have come from the neighbouring country before Partition have already got their citizenship. If anyone asks for any documents, just tell them that you have your voter card and it is your right to citizenship."

Banerjee also said: "Those from the Rajbangshi community can see what is happening in Assam today. They (BJP) had said Rajbangshis will be thrown out of the country. They have killed scores of people from the Rajbangshi community and Bengalis as well. Names of Rajbangshis, Hindus and Muslims have been removed in the name of NRC. We live in Bengal with prestige and we value your rights. No individual living in the state will be deprived of citizenship."

She added: "I am very sad over the recent spate of events in Delhi. Bodies are being dragged out of drains still. However, till date, the Centre has neither apologised nor said sorry for what has happened."

Banerjee maintained: "We will not allow anyone to torture common people here as long as we are in power. We will not allow to create any differences among people."

She directed the senior police officers to be alert so that no one from outside can come into the state, including from Bihar that shares border with North Dinajpur to create trouble. She directed the police to check if anyone is suspiciously taking shelter in any nearby hotel. She was told by the district Superintendent of Police Sumit Kumar that 13 people were arrested who tried to create tension in the district. Banerjee also urged the administration and people's representatives to be on vigil to avoid any untoward incident on Holi.