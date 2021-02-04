Don't trust BJP's brand of Sonar Bangla: Mamata

Alipurduar: Slamming the BJP government for not fulfilling its promises, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged the voters not to believe in the saffron party's brand of 'Sonar Bangla.'



"We don't want your brand of shona (gold.) Give us roti, kapda, makan instead," Banerjee said, adding that her government has been striving to provide free ration, housing and other benefits to people of the state.

Banerjee urged the voters to cast their franchise in favour of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for continued peace and development in the state.

"You (the voters) are much better off here. Check what is happening in BJP-ruled Assam and Tripura. People cannot utter a single word there. There is suppression in the guise of NRC," stated the TMC supremo while addressing a party workers' meet in Alipurduar on Wednesday.

She claimed that all are equal in Bengal. "Our government doesn't differentiate. There is no difference between Bengalis and non-Bengalis. We are all one. Together, we will work for a better Bengal," stated Banerjee.

Except for hollow assurances, the BJP has given nothing to the people of this state.

"They assured that Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in everyone's account. They promised to open closed tea gardens. People voted for them. Now, where are the BJP MPs from North Bengal? What have they given you?" questioned Banerjee.

BJP has made life more difficult for the common man, ahe alleged.

"The price of diesel and petrol has increased manifold. Just before elections, they decrease the price. When voted to power, they increase the prices. Farmers and

labourers are dying. BJP is a party of the zamindars and

they do not have time for the man on the street," Banerjee added. She stated that during elections, the BJP-led Union government announced that they would make 650 km of roads in West Bengal.

"What will you make? We have already built 85000 km of road. We will now make an industrial hub in Hashimara too," stated Banerjee.