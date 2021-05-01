'Don't step out of homes or celebrate win on result day'

KOLKATA: On a day when Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee instructed TMC workers to stay in the booths on the counting day till late night as counting might take time because of the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the party workers and leaders of Nandigram appealed to all voters not to roam outside and celebrate the victory of any party on the counting day.



Sanjou Bhunia, TMC leader of Sonchura Bazaar of Nandigram, said: "Locals have already planned to celebrate the victory of the parties. We have urged voters not to come outside and celebrate the victory of any political party after hearing the results on the counting day. We have also requested them to follow Covid protocols."

Senior TMC leaders said they have already put up posters in various party offices urging people not to gather in the streets during the counting of votes.

A senior district TMC leader said: "We have also pasted important helpline numbers and availability of beds at Nandigram Superspeciality hospitals outside the main party office. Moreover, we have also urged the district administration to arrange for more ambulance service so that people do not face any problem."