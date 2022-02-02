'Don't pass order, parties couldn't attend virtual hearing on Feb 1 due to tech snag'

KOLKATA: Calcutta High Court Bar Association has written a letter to Chief Justice not to pass any order as the parties could not appear for virtual hearing due to poor internet link connectivity on Tuesday.



"Today. i.e. 01.02.2022 since morning, there is a severe problem with regard to connectivity of links and majority of our advocates attending the court proceedings in virtual mode are in great difficulty to appear virtually. I humbly request to your Lordship Not to pass any order in absence of any

of the parties today," read a letter written by Advocate Biswabrata Basu Mallick, Hony. Secretary, Bar Association, Calcutta High Court.

"It was a technical issue. Later on, in the second half of the day, the technical issue was resolved and the virtual hearing was re-started in a proper manner," said said Syed Nafirul Islam, Advocate at Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, Calcutta High Court on Tuesday issued notification stating that the Court proceedings can be conducted through hybrid mode permitting physical appearances of lawyers as well as through virtual mode.While the advocates appear for physical hearing, they shall wear masks, maintain physical distancing and follow the health and hygiene protocol. On and from February 14, 2022, the Court hours shall be restored to the original timings i.e from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM and from 2:00 PM to 4.30 PM. The staff strength in the High Court shall be increased to 100 per cent of the total strength with effect from February 2, 2022.