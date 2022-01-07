Don't loiter as your wife is Covid positive: Mamata chides brother, urges all to not spread rumours of her being infected

KOLKATA: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday openly expressed dissatisfaction over her brother Swapan (Babun) Banerjee for roaming around even as his wife had tested positive for COVID-19.



"I have found that some people are roaming around though a member of their family has been affected with COVID-19. My sister in law is Covid positive. But my brother Babun (her husband) is roaming around, flouting COVID-19 protocols. I am deadly against such callous behaviour. I have made it clear to him that he should not venture out of residence," Banerjee said at a press conference

in Nabanna.

The chief minister added that her two drivers had also tested Covid positive and so she had been working from her home office in Kalighat as much as she could and avoiding going out to the best extent possible.

She further urged to dissuade from spreading any rumors related to COVID-19. "Some days back, there was a rumor that I have been affected by COVID-19. There were more than 500 phone calls, asking whether I have been affected

with COVID-19. If it has really happened, you should have known. There is nothing to hide," Banerjee told reporters

at Nabanna.