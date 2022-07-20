Don't ignore common cold, it could be symptom of Covid, warn doctors

KOLKATA: The city-based doctors have warned not to ignore common cold and cough amidst the current fluctuating weather as this could be a symptom of Covid. Many of the suspected patients are avoiding a test this time.



They also urged the suspected people to consult a doctor, undertake tests and isolate themselves in order to check further transmission. The health experts have also pointed out that the number of daily Covid tests in Bengal is still on the lower side compared to the corresponding figures which were registered on an average basis during the third wave of Covid.

"During the previous waves Covid people took the issue more seriously as they were scared but despite a recent surge in cases, people are showing reluctance to consult a doctor and undertake a test even though they complain about similar symptom

According to health department data, the daily sample tests in the state remained over 70,000 per day towards the end of January this year when the daily infection had been touching nearly 10,000 per day.

For example, On January 21 this year, during the third wave of Covid, the state carried out 72,738 Covid samples when the daily infection stood at 9,154. On January 29, the daily infection dropped at 3,512 but over 62,000 samples were tested on the same day.

On February 5, the daily infection further dropped to 1,345 but daily sample tests were much higher.

Under the current circumstances, Bengal has been registering around 1,500-3,000 infections every day and daily sample tests remain below 10,000 on an average basis.

"The number of daily tests has to be increased. Symptomatic and suspected patients must come forward and undergo tests which will help in reducing infection. There have been many instances where almost all the members of the same family have been affected with cold and cough one after another. During pandemic corona is a common virus and hence cough and cold can be caused by Covid," said Dr G Mukherjee, a senior pathologist in the state.

Another senior physician from the city Dr S Biswas said that people have been witnessing fluctuating weather. It is raining one time and it becomes extremely humid in quick succession.

Fluctuating weather in quick succession always reduces the immunity of some people. As a result they always become susceptible to infection.