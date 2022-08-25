Don't hold camp in star hotel: Some BJP men write to party top brass

KOLKATA: The infighting in state BJP has once again surface as members of the 'Save Bengal BJP' group have written to party's national president JP Nadda, requesting him to shift the venue of the three-day training camp starting from August 29.



The state BJP has fixed the venue at a star resort in Rajarhat.

Members of 'Save Bengal BJP' group in their letter to Nadda alleged that the party had not looked after the workers, who had been killed in post-poll violence.

The state party has failed to launch any programme and the leaders had discharged their duties by making statements in television. Under such a situation, holding a two-night and three-day training camp at a star accommodation would give wrong signal to the party's rank and file.

The members maintained that the party believes in the ideology of simple living.

Party leaders from Delhi are supposed to attend the training camp. They will talk to the leaders to prepare a roadmap for the proposed Panchayats election.

It was learnt that the BJP would spend around Rs 2 crore for the training camp. Dilip Ghosh, party's national vice-president, said the meeting would be held in the resort so that all the leaders could be accommodated.

"I had never been to the place. But it is spacious and all the leaders from Delhi and state can stay under one roof."

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said: "The BJP has distanced itself from the people and so it has to hold meetings in star hotels and resorts."