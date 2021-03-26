Don't get swayed by BJP's false promises: TMC leader

KOLKATA: Swarna Kamal Saha, the outgoing Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA from Entally constituency in central Kolkata, reiterated that his party would come to power for the third time in the upcoming 2021 elections with 200 plus seats. The two-time MLA cautioned people not to be swayed by the false promises made by the BJP in its recently released election manifesto.



"The BJP is in such a bankrupt state in terms of leadership in Bengal that it has to bring in a leader from Gujarat to release its party manifesto. A good number of candidates that they have fielded in the Assembly elections are defectors from TMC. The people of Bengal have made up their minds to vote for Mamata Banerjee, who has always stood by the people in times of crisis," Saha said, while releasing the party's manifesto in his own constituency.

The Entally Assembly constituency—comprising five wards 54, 55, 56, 58 and 59— has a majority of population hailing from the lower income group. "Our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has done a lot of development for the upliftment of the poor. The sewerage system, which was in deplorable condition, had also been developed," said Saha.

In the 2016 Assembly polls, Saha had defeated Debesh Das of CPI (M) by a margin of nearly 28000 votes. The margin was around 25000 in the 2011 Assembly elections

BJP stood third in both 2011 and 2016 state Assembly polls, but during the Lok Sabha polls in 2019 it managed to take a lead from ward 58. BJP has fielded advocate Priyanka Tibrewal from Entally seat while the Indian Secular Front has fielded Md. Iqbal Alam from the same seat.