kolkata: A day after Trinamool Congress (TMC) national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee conducted a meeting with the representatives of the agitating SSC candidates at his Camac Street Office, the party urged the 'teaching applicants' to not get provoked by the distorted statements of some parties, while reiterating that efforts are being made to resolve the issues.



"Dear teaching applicants, Pl don't get provoked by distorted statements of some parties. @AITCofficial is fully with you all. Some persons have done wrong. Govt & party have taken strong steps. Now @MamataOfficial and @abhishekaitc are trying to solve your problem. Pl cooperate," tweeted party's spokesperson, Kunal Ghosh.

The TMC spokesperson had also stated that Abhishek had initiated the process to resolve the issues regarding the recruitment process of teachers, but it would take some time to detangle all the complexities involved.

"Abhishek is trying his best to find a solution for the problem. Give some more time for the problems to get resolved. The recruitment process is very complex. Thus, it will take some time to solve the issue. However, Abhishek has already started the process. The recruitment process for Class 9, 10 or primary teachers is different," said Ghosh, while addressing a press conference, on Saturday.

Earlier, Ghosh slammed the opposition parties in state in a long social media post from his account for raising questions against Abhishek Banerjee for taking up the initiative to resolve the recruitment-related issues.

"The opposition parties are getting irritated and agitated as Abhishek wants to detangle the complexities. Abhishek is trying to find a way through which the issues can be resolved and the candidates get jobs. But, the opposition parties don't want to resolve the impasse and want the protests to continue. They are playing politics with the candidates," he said, adding that there were no government officials present in the meeting between Abhishek and the agitating candidates. He also stated that Abhishek had initiated the dialogue after discussion with the party's chairperson, Mamata Banerjee.

"JP Nadda had called a meeting of all foreign ambassadors in his Delhi Party office in the presence of the External Affairs minister. So, who is Naddaji to talk about the foreign policies of the country?...I want to ask the 'Sujans', and 'Selims', why meetings were being held with Purnendu Chattopadhyay (former Chairman of Haldia Petrochemicals) at Alimuddin Street (the headquarters of the CPI-M) during the Left's regime? During the tenure of Manmohan Singh (as the Prime Minister), there was an allegation against the Congress that the party was being run from Soniaji's residence. It was also alleged that Rahulji didn't listen to the then Prime Minister and wielded power," Ghosh claimed, reassuring that the problem areas in the recruitment process were being identified. He also stated that the guilty must be punished.

Meanwhile, the dharna of SCC candidates would continue till the long-drawn problem is resolved, said Sahidullah, the leader of the agitating SSC candidates, said on Saturday. Earlier, the delegation of SSC candidates that met Abhishek on Friday had expressed satisfaction after the leader had assured them of justice.