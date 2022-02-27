Don't get instigated by Oppn, says TMC's 10-point directive

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) has urged its party workers not to be instigated by attempts made by the Opposition and not to do anything wrong in excitement of securing more votes with the elections in 108 urban local bodies across the state scheduled to be held on Sunday.



The instruction came in the form of a ten-point directive ahead of the elections. The directions have been published on the first page of the party mouthpiece Jago Bangla on Saturday.

"Elections should be held like a festival and nobody should do anything in excitement for the purpose of garnering more votes for the TMC which may trigger controversy. The Opposition knows well that they would be defeated in the polls and hence they will try to instigate you by adopting unfair means. You should not fall in the trap," comes the appeal from the TMC leadership.

The Trinamool Congress has also appealed to all branch organisations, mass organisations of the party to work unitedly and support its nominee for smooth conduct of the elections.

In a message to the booth workers and camp workers, TMC has said that they should be serious about discharging their duties till the last voter casts his/her vote.

"Confidence is good but don't get overconfident," the message reads.

"Our party leaders during their campaign for the municipal polls have delivered these messages at every meetings and rallies. We have only made a compilation of all these and have published it in Jago Bangla," TMC state general secretary Kunal Ghosh said.

Stating that the Opposition often blows out of proportion a small incident, Ghosh said: "We have come across when the Opposition often tries to make a mountain of a molehill which gets viral through numerous media and social media too. The people are committed to vote for TMC, so the exercise should take place in a peaceful and democratic manner. So nobody should fall in any sort of instigation by the Opposition."