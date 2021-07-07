Don't get complacent even if Covid curve flattens: Experts

KOLKATA: The health experts in the city said awareness among the people was one of the crucial weapons to keep the Covid third wave at bay. The experts also urged the people to continue to observe Covid norms like wearing masks and maintaining physical distance even if the curve of the second wave flattens.



"People should not get complacent with the flattening of Covid graph. Self-discipline is the key to check the impact of Covid if there is a third wave in the state in the latter half of this year. Besides large scale vaccinations, people also have to take certain precautions so that the third wave can be checked. Vaccination is of paramount importance to develop immunity among people on a large scale. There is no alternative to it. Those who are still reluctant to get a jab are not only welcoming misfortune for themselves but also for their close relatives as well," said Dr Swapan Biswas, a senior member of Service Doctors Forum.

"Balanced diet and regular physical activity will also help the people to prevent the further spread of the disease. If the maximum number of people is vaccinated still there will be certain norms to be followed. State government also imposes certain restrictions and norms from time to time to check the gathering at various places. People who have no option other than going to market places have to compulsorily follow the norms set by the state government. People have to adhere to the rules even if the infection curve flattens and people are covered with vaccination," said Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, a senior pathologist from the city.

The State Health department is also planning to strengthen its online counseling system so that more people can be provided treatment before a possible third wave. Many people are found to be suffering from psychological problems after recovering from Covid.

It may be mentioned here that the health department has already uploaded COVID-19 Telemedicine app and also a Covid live audio visual telemedicine platform on its website ~ www.wbhealth.gov.in.