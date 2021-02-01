Don't fall into BJP's trap: Partha cautions people

Kolkata: Partha Chatterjee, Secretary General of Trinamool Congress (TMC), urged people not to get swayed by the lies being circulated by the BJP and fall into their trap. He said this while addressing booth-level workers at Behala-West on Sunday afternoon.



"Some outsiders are trying to come to the area. They are trying to create trouble in the area as they want to disturb Bengal. Do not allow them to enter the area. Also, do not fall into their trap," he said.

He alleged that BJP leaders were visiting the area with money. "You cannot buy Trinamool Congress. Be cautious and do not believe in rumours spread by them," he maintained.

Chatterjee claimed that BJP believes only in violence. "They forget that violence has no role to play in Bengal. By putting an end to the Left Front rule, Mamata Banerjee made Bengal free from violence," he said. Without naming those who had left the party and joined BJP, he said on the eve of Assembly election they (the turncoats) suddenly realised that the party (TMC) had not done anything for them.

"For the past nine and a half years, they have enjoyed all the benefits and now they have joined the opposite camp. They are now blaming the state government for not doing anything. If that is true, then you should be held responsible also as you were ministers," Chatterjee said. Chatterjee insisted that the TMC will come to power in 2021 as people of the state have their faith on Mamata Banerjee. "People in Behala have seen the development that has taken place since Mamata Banerjee came to power in 2011. People are getting the civic amenities," he added.