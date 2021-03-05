Don't dare to touch Left workers: Ghosh

Kolkata: CPI(M) leader Susanta Ghosh has threatened supporters of other political parties of facing dire consequences if anyone dares to disturb Left workers ahead of the elections.



"If anyone dares to touch Left workers, the person will be picked up from his house. His hands and legs will be broken and then I will take them for treatment," Ghosh said at Salboni in West Midnapore.

A video showing Ghosh saying the same in a soft tone has gone viral on social media. The CPI(M) leader has returned to his hometown in December after nine long years. Ghosh was earlier arrested in connection with the Benachapra skeleton recovery case. Seven Trinamool Congress workers were abducted, killed and buried in a pond in 2002 and skeletons were recovered from Ghosh's ancestral house at Benachapra near Garbeta in June, 2011.

Taking a dig at Ghosh, Birbhum TMC district president Anubrata Mondal said: "He may be considering it to be a Left Front regime of 2008-2009. That time they had broken the hands and legs of many people. Now, it would not be possible for them to do the same in the state."