Don't bow to threats or repression, says Mamata to party workers

BALURGHAT: Warning the saffron brigade not to divide people in the name of either Citizenship (Amendment)



Act or National Population Register (NPR) in Bengal, Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee appealed party workers to fight together against the communal force, without bowing to threats or repression.

Addressing a workers' convention at South Dinajpur's Buniadpur on Wednesday afternoon, the Chief Minister said: "I would like to tell our party workers to fight for

the common public and stand rigid against BJP if they try to muzzle the movement through force.

She further added: "If anyone tries to terrorise people using their machinery, the people of Bengal will not tolerate it. Trinamool workers are always with the people. We are in power in Bengal because we want to work for the people. The agitation for protecting one's rights will continue even if someone has to give life for that."

Stating that Arpita Ghosh has performed well as district party chief, Banerjee directed the party workers to work for the people under her direction.

"You may ask what Arpita has done as party president. I must say she has done a great job. Though she was defeated in the last Lok Sabha poll from Balurghat seat, she has fought from the soil of this district for people's rights," she said, adding that Ghosh had suffered an accident in 2016 and sustained injuries.

She said the people of Balurghat had not voted for Trinamool Congress in the last Parliamentary polls, adding: "The Lok Sabha poll results had, however, not stopped me from initiating and executing various development projects for the area."

Blaming the BJP government for doing nothing for the development of the district, she said that the railway wagon factory in Buniadpur was sanctioned in the Railway budget by her when she was the railway minister, but the BJP government has not done anything to make it a reality.

Party observer for South Dinajpur Rajib Banerjee was also present on the occasion.