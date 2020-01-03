Don't be complacent: Prashant Kishor tells TMC councillors

Kolkata: Ace poll strategist Prashant Kishor urged Trinamool Congress (TMC) councillors to take up 'Didi ke Bolo' seriously and complete four sessions of the said programme.



Kishor, along with Abhishek Banerjee, the Trinamool Youth Congress president held a review meeting of 'Didi ke Bolo' for Kolkata and South 24-Parganas. The councillors of Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and Kolkata and South 24-Parganas based MLAs and MPs were present at the meeting.

Kishor urged the TMC MLAs to meet the target of — 4 'Didi ke Bolo' sessions—and the MLAs should hold 10 such sessions. Most of the MLAs have completed four to five sessions so far. He said the councillors should not feel complacent and they should take the forthcoming KMC election seriously. The party is keeping a tab on the councillors and performance should be the only criteria for getting a nomination for the KMC election.

He urged the councillors to intensify contacts with the local people.

"Remember, that the party's image depends on your image and refrain from doing anything that lowers the image of the party," he told the councillors, adding "work in such a way as if the civic election is in February 2020. Do not use costly cars and do not wear expensive ornaments as it sends a wrong signal to people."

Abhishek Banerjee said the only criteria for getting a nomination for the 2020 KMC election would be clean images of the councillors and will be based on the work they have done in the area.

'Didi ke Bolo' programme which was introduced after the declaration of the Lok Sabha election in May 2019, has been a major success.

Lakhs of people registered their complaints which have been addressed.

Under 'Didi ke Bolo', people have been given cards that bear a toll-free number. It may be mentioned that Trinamool supremo Mamata Banerjee has told the people's representatives to go to the masses and listen to their grievances. 'Didi ke Bolo' had played a major role in winning three by-elections by Trinamool candidates with massive margins.