Don't bar promotion of students if fees unpaid: HC to pvt schools

kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered private schools not to restrict promotion of students if fees are not paid.



A Division Bench, comprising I. P. Mukerji and Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya, directed all students to join the new class.

They should also be given the facilities they deserve. Promotion of students cannot be stopped in 145 private schools in the state.

"School is a temple. If there is such a mess then there is nothing to say. Is it possible for the court to keep an eye on you all the time?" the Bench observed.

The court also said the special officers appointed by the court should keep an account of the amount of school fees paid by students during the COVID -19 pandemic period.

After examining all the documents, the special officer appointed by the court will determine the arrears of the students.

The guardians will have to pay the arrears as fixed by the special officer appointed by the court. The special officers appointed by the court will also record the names of the defaulters.