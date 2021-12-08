Don't allow BSF personnel without permission: Mamata

Raniganj: Referring to the deaths of 14 people in Nagaland's Mon district in firing of security forces, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Tuesday — amid reports of jawans torturing people in bordering villages — directed the police and administration not to allow the Border Security Force (BSF) to breach its earmarked jurisdiction without any communication to the local police. She also maintained that law and order is a state subject.



While holding the administrative review meeting of bordering districts — North and South Dinajpur — Banerjee said: "There are reports of BSF jawans entering villages in the bordering districts, including Murshidabad, Malda, North and South Dinajpur and torturing the villagers. BSF is allowed to enter up to 15 km along the international border only after properly informing the local police. But there are reports that they are entering here and there without informing the police. There are also reports that they stood in queues to cast votes."

Raising her strong objection, the Chief Minister had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding withdrawal of the Centre's move to expand the jurisdiction of the BSF from 15 km to 50 km along the international border in Bengal, Punjab and Assam. She had also raised the issue during her recent meeting with the Prime Minister in New Delhi. The state Legislative Assembly had also passed a resolution demanding the same.

Banerjee told officers of the state police, mainly Inspectors-in-Charge (ICs) of police stations in the bordering areas, not to forget that law and order is a state subject. "So, whoever has the right to enter your (state police's) jurisdiction, should not take such a move without properly informing you. You all have seen what happened in Nagaland. In Sitalkuchi too people were killed by the security forces. Recently, three people were killed in Cooch Behar," Banerjee said.

She directed the Block Development Officers (BDOs) to visit areas along with ICs of local police stations if they get complaints of BSF's atrocities and high-handedness in the villages or entry of BSF jawan at any place, beyond their jurisdiction, without informing the local police. "Tell the BSF clearly that this is not their jurisdiction," she directed the police. The Chief Minister has also directed DGP Manoj Malaviya to take up the issue with DG (BSF).

She further added that the districts share borders with Bihar on one side and Bangladesh on the other. As a result, the police here have to be alert to avoid any untoward incident. She also directed to strengthen naka-checking in the bordering areas.