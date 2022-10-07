Dona Ganguly released from hosp

KOLKATA: Dona Ganguly, the wife of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, was released from a private hospital on Saturday evening as her health improved.



She was admitted to the hospital on October 4 after being diagnosed with chikungunya, an official said.

She had fever, joint pain and rashes on her body when she was taken to the hospital, they said.

Earlier in the day, the hospital had issued a press statement saying that Dona Ganguly remained haemodynamically stable and afebrile. The

treating doctors planned to discharge her in the afternoon. Regular follow-up would be done at home, reads a press statement issued by the hospital.