Domkal: Couple's bodies recovered from house

kolkata: A couple was found dead inside their house in Domkal of Murshidabad on Tuesday night.



The deceased persons, identified as Sunil Kundu (55) and Anna Haldar (42), were married to each other for the second time, around one and a half years ago.

According to sources, a relative of Haldar tried to call her but she did not receive a single call throughout the day.

Suspecting something unusual and went to their house in old BDO more and found the door was locked from inside.

Despite repeated knocking on the door, none responded.

Immediately police were informed, Cops from Domkal police station broke the door and found Haldar was lying dead in a pool of blood on the bed with head injury.

In another room Kundu was lying dead and an empty bottle of poison was beside his body.

Local residents told the cops that often they heard sounds of altercation from the couple's house.

Police suspect that Kundu murdered Haldar and then committed suicide.

Kundu's first wife along with his son and daughter had no contact with him after he married Haldar.