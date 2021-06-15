Domjur: TMC workers stage stir urging party not to take in Rajib

KOLKATA: Following turncoat leader Rajib Banerjee's meeting with Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh and rejoining of Mukul Roy, TMC supporters staged a demonstration in Domjur on Monday—the constituency from where Banerjee had contested the last state polls on BJP ticket—urging party supremo Mamata Banerjee not to take back the former minister into the party fold.



TMC workers shouted anti-Rajib slogans. "He had not only criticised TMC but was also involved in corruption," they alleged. The workers later burnt an effigy of Rajib. Earlier, TMC MP Kalyan Bandyopadhyay had said Rajib's meeting with Ghosh didn't prove his innocence.

TMC party insiders said Mamata

Banerjee had not taken any decision regarding rejoining of the turncoat leader. On Sunday, Rajib Banerjee also visited Partha Chatterjee's house after the latter's mother passed away.