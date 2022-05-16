Domjur murder case: Woman held
Kolkata: The police have arrested a woman on Monday in connection with the murder of Tapas Dolui in Domjur on Sunday.
The accused woman identified as Purbasha Majhi, a resident of Salap area has reportedly confessed that she gave contract to kill Tapas.
According to sources, Majhai had an extra-marital affair with Tapas's younger son Chotu Dolui. Recently Majhi was trying to end the relationship with Chotu but he was allegedly threatening her.
Majhi claimed that Chotu used to threat her with dire consequences. A few days ago, Majhi met Tapas and told him about the issue.
It is alleged that Tapas also threatened her with dire consequences if she came out of the the relationship. To come out of the situation Majhi planned to kill Tapas as he had humiliated her.
Later Majhi contacted the person who was arrested on Sunday and gave a contract to kill Tapas. Police are yet to nab the other accused persons who are still evading arrest.
