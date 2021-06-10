Domjur: Don't take back Mirzafars into party, urge TMC men

Kolkata: Even as turncoat leader Rajib Banerjee had recently put up a post on social media urging the BJP not to criticize Trinamool Congress—triggering speculations over his political career—Trinamool workers in Domjur put up posters on Wednesday requesting chairperson Mamata Banerjee not to take back any traitor into the party.



"Mirzafars and traitors do not have any place in Trinamool Congress," the posters read. Before the state Assembly polls, the streets of Domjur—from where Banerjee fought the state Assembly polls on a BJP ticket—were adorned with posters bearing messages from 'Dada's (reference to Banerjee) Anugami' (followers). But, Banerjee seemed to have lost his popularity after the results of the polls were declared and he lost the seat to TMC's Kalyan Ghosh. Moreover, locals alleged that Banerjee was involved in corruption worth crores of rupees.

Shortly before the Assembly election, he had shifted to BJP and criticised Trinamool. Under such circumstances, the party should not take him back, the workers said.

It may be mentioned that Abhishek Banerjee, Trinamool all India general secretary said many BJP MLAs had got in touch with Trinamool leaders. Mamata Banerjee is looking into the matter and a decision in the matter was awaited.

Sonali Guha, Sabita Murmu, Dipendu Biswas along with many BJP workers have approached the party requesting it to take them back into the fold.

Meanwhile, differences between Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari intensified after the latter met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed the law and order situation in Bengal. He met Amit Shah and JP Nadda in Delhi on Tuesday. All these had happened, keeping Ghosh in the dark. "I do not know about these meetings and what came up for discussion," Ghosh said. While Adhikari has talked about imposition of Section 356, Ghosh has never talked about its imposition as that would further affect the interest of the party.

Meanwhile, the central leadership called Nisith Pramanick, Arjun Singh and Saumitra Khan to Delhi.