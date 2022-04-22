Documentary film on Durga Puja to be screened at the Kolkata Film Festival

Kolkata: A 32-minute documentary film 'Banglar Durga Utsav' will be shown at the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF).



The film festival will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on April 25 and will continue till May 1. The film will be screened in the India panorama section.

Directed by Samrat Chattopadhyay, the documentary narrates 432 years of the journey of Durga Puja, which has recently received the UNESCO heritage tag. The Chief Minister had announced that a colourful rally will be held in the city to thank UNESCO. Puja Carnival will be held in which the best Puja committees will take part.

Durga Puja was started by Raja Kangsa Narayan in 1605.

The documentary deals in detail about facts like who had made the first idol of Ma Durga and what amount was spent by Raja Kangsa Narayan. Again, the journey of Durga Puja from the Mughal period to the Red Road Carnival, Its role during the Indian freedom movement to the extravaganza held in 'bonedi' families; Durga Puja during the 'babu' culture and how it was held during the Naxal movement have all been incorporated.

The music composed by Dishari Chakraborty and the illustration by Gautam Chattopadhyay has added value to the documentary, which is based on intense research.