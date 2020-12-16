Document verification for recruitment of TET qualified teachers to start from Jan 4

Kolkata: The document verification for recruitment of upper primary teachers in the state schools will start from January 4 next year.



This was decided in a recent meeting by West Bengal School Service Commission with senior officials of state Education department following the recent directive of Calcutta High Court about cancelling the recruitment process of this category of teachers and

starting the process afresh from January 4. The process of verification will be in online mode.Sources in the Education department said that the state government has decided not to move to a higher bench challenging the order of the single bench.

The TET (Teacher Eligibility Test) for recruitment in upper primary was held on August 16, 2015 where 5 lakh candidates appeared. The results of the written examination was published on September 14, 2016 where it was found that about 2.4 lakh candidates had passed. The interview list of 29,000 candidates was brought out on August 23, 2019. From October 5 to October 25 2019, about 12 thousand complaints were submitted before the SSC alleging favouritism in the merit list. It was alleged that about 3,000 interviewed candidates were not listed on merit and undeserving candidates' list featured in the merit list.

The court has directed the Commission to ensure that deserving candidates are not left out from the merit list and the entire process is conducted in a transparent manner.

The High Court has directed that the document verification process should be completed within April 5, 2021. The interview list of the candidates should be finalised by May 10. The final selection process should be done within eight weeks and merit list should be published by July 31,2021 .