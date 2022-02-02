Document forging racket busted, one arrested

KOLKATA: Cops of Bidhannagar Cyber Crime police station busted an inter-state document forging racket and arrested one person on Monday night from Khanakul in Hooghly.

According to sources, on July 20, last year, Director of State Bureau of Health Intelligence lodged a complaint stating that they have come across two forged birth and death certificates. While checking the portal using which birth and death certificates are being issued, it was found that the passwords and email addresses of the Registrars of Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar, Malda, Murshidabad, North Dinajpur, East and West Midnapore, Purulia, North and South 24 Pargans were changed. Also two new user IDs were found to be active. Despite deactivating the new user IDs again, those had been made active within a few minutes. The hackers had also uploaded a scanned signature which was being used as a facsimile in the certificates.

Police tracked the IP addresses used to log in to the portal and tracked down the accused person identified as Molla Nur Hasan. Police have also found IP addresses in several other states using which the fraudulent activities are being done. The accused had created fake websites of the hospitals and state Health establishments.