Doctors worry over Anubrata's health

KOLKATA: Anubrata Mondal's health condition has become a concern for the SSKM doctors as he developed infection on his testicles.



According to sources in the hospital, he has also been suffering from lung infection as well. Mondal was admitted to SSKM hospital as he felt unwell while going to the CBI office for interrogation.

As Mondal is obese, it would be serious if he develops problems on his prostate gland. He has also complained of swelling on his testicles. The doctors made Mondal walk inside the hospital for six minutes following which Mondal expressed his inability to walk further. The doctors are apprehending that he might require oxygen support. He also complained about abdomen related issues on Tuesday night. The 8-member medical board had carried out various tests.