'Doctors on Wheels' initiative to start in Diamond Harbour from today

KOLKATA: Amid the spiraling COVID-19 cases, Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency will start 'Doctors on Wheels' initiative from Tuesday. Under this initiative, about 26 doctors will provide instant medical assistance to patients at five blocks of Diamond Harbour.



The areas, which will be covered under this initiative, include Budge Budge 1 and 2 and Bishnupur 1 and 2. The doctors will visit the areas for 17 days continuously on wheels. The blocks have been identified, where the positivity rate is much more than other blocks.

The initiative was taken by Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee after it was found that COVID-19 positivity rate had increased drastically in the last few days.

Senior doctors are of the opinion that the doctors will conduct a rapid antigen test in every household and if found positive, then they will see whether the patient needs any hospitalisation. They will look whether the residents have completed their double dose vaccination till date.

A senior doctor said: "We will give more priority to people who are above 60 years of age and those patients who cannot travel to a nearby health centre for a check-up. The list of the households in those blocks has already been identified and this will help to make a list of the affected people based on their age. This will also help to identify the COVID-19 patients, track and test earlier."

According to senior doctors, not just doctors, there will also be paramedical staff. If anyone is found to be suffering from major ailments, he or she can be referred to a nearby hospital immediately without any delay. Senior officials of the state government said if the project gets success, then this model will be followed in various blocks in several districts in Bengal.