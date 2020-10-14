Doctors feel chances of spike in Covid cases high in next 2 months

KOLKATA: With festivities round the corner and winter to set in Bengal soon, senior virologists and doctors feel that the COVID-19 cases is likely to increase in the coming days.



According to the figures of state Health department till 12 October, 5,682 deaths were recorded and 3,583 news cases were detected on the day.

Senior doctors are of the opinion that those who have a history of respiratory distress are more prone to suffer from more respiratory distress in the upcoming months because of the change in weather. With winter approaching it is more likely that people with respiratory distress will be more prone to chest infection. The virus is still active and so people with respiratory distress are more prone to get affected with COVID-19 virus. Moreover, with Durga Puja round the corner, and with people thronging the streets, there is chance of high transmission during the next two months.

Dr Yogiraj Ray, senior virologist associated with Beliaghata ID Hospital said: "Although the number of critical COVID-19 cases, is declining, but presently COVID-19 cases is rising. People are not maintaining the COVID-19 protocols and we have also seen that many of them are not wearing masks. The attitude of the people needs to be changed. If they do not follow the COVID-19 protocols, Covid is going to rise."

According to Ray, laxity on the part of the police administration to take strong action against those who are not wearing mask along with low sero-surveillance has resulted in an increase in the COVID-19 cases.

Kunal Sarkar, senior doctor associated with the Rabindranath Tagore Institute of Cardiac Sciences (RTICS) said: "It is always advisable for patient with co-morbidities to remain in home quarantine during the Pujas and if at all they want to visit pujas, they can visit during morning when crowd will be less. As co-morbid patients have a higher risk of getting infected and remained critical, it is advisable for them to stay indoors during the pujas. It is also advisable to speak with people by maintaining a physical distance."

For others it is also advisable to maintain COVID-19 protocol and wear mask whenever they are going to any place.

According to the figures provided by the Union Health Ministry, almost 14 per cent deaths in people aged between 45-60 years and they are suffering from various co-morbidities.