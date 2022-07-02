Doctors' Day observed in state; CM greets all healthcare professionals
kolkata: Doctor's Day, which is celebrated on the birth and death anniversaries of Dr BC Roy—the second Chief Minister of Bengal— was observed with great enthusiasm in the state on Friday.
On the occasion, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Happy Doctors Day. Let me salute all doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians, paramedical staff, health workers, ASHA workers, covid warriors, GDA staff, all who keep us healthy. Let all the soldiers against pandemic and diseases unite."
Mayor Firhad Hakim garlanded the statue of Dr Roy and paid tribute to him. "His example will inspire the doctors for many generations to come," he remarked.
A function was held at the British Deputy High Commission to commemorate the 140th birth anniversary of Dr Roy. A plaque was unveiled to commemorate the occasion. The plaque celebrates the immense contribution of doctors, nurses and healthcare professionals from Bengal to the United Kingdom's National Health Service since its foundation in 1948.
Nick Low, British Deputy High Commissioner to Kolkata and Narayan Swaroop Nigam, Secretary, Department of Health & Family Welfare, took part in the function.
Serum Thalassemia Prevention celebrated Doctors' Day in a unique manner. A vehicle named as 'Jibon Rath' visited several clubs in the city, where people checked their blood sugar and blood pressure levels free-of-cost along with ECG. There were doctors, nurses and paramedics.
A function was held at RG Kar Medical College, where Dr Roy was a teacher for many years. He used to teach medicine along with Dr UN Bramhachary, who discovered the medicine of Kala Zaar, Dr Lalit Banerjee who taught surgery and Dr M N Chatterjee, who taught ophthalmology. A function was also held at Dr Roy's residence on Wellington Square.
