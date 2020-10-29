Doctors conduct first session of dialysis on Soumitra Chatterjee

Kolkata: The doctors have carried out the first session of dialysis on legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee who has shown no major improvement in the health condition in the past couple of days.



Doctors in the hospital had decided to start dialysis on Chatterjee as his health condition continued to be "very critical". The 85-year-old thespian has been "unconscious" since last week. His haemoglobin and other parameters are stable but his renal system is not functioning properly. "Chatterjee's health condition is more or less the same as it was in the last 48 hours. There is no new deterioration.

"We have completed the first session of dialysis and Chatterjee has tolerated it well. It went well so far. His blood pressure is also stable. The dialysis has stabilised most of the parameters and renal function. His consciousness level is around 9-10 out of 15 Glasgow coma scale. He has been under 40-45 percent of oxygen support. Antibiotics are rescheduled for the actor. He is definitely critical but putting up a strong fight," a senior doctor in the hospital said on Wednesday.

The actor's creatinine and urea levels have been on the rise since Monday, and nephrologists are also planning "renal replacement therapy support" to improve his renal system. The functioning of the lung is more or less stable for Chatterjee and his ventilation parameter is also good, the doctor said.