Doctors' body writes to Mamata, urges restrictions on bursting of firecrackers

Kolkata: West Bengal Doctors Forum (WBDF), an organisation of doctors in the state, has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urging her to impose some restrictions on the bursting of fire crackers as it may further aggravate the lung ailments of Covid-infected patients.



"The number of cases in five worst affected districts (Kolkata, North 24-Parganas, South 24-Paraganas, Howrah and Hooghly) remains to be a matter of concern. We need to really increase tests all over the state. Awareness among a section of people is not satisfactory. Some people have not been following the restrictions.

"Deepavali is a festival of lights and firecrackers. Covid is a disease mostly involving airways and hence the situation will be terrible if strict rules are not enforced for avoidance of crackers," reads the letter.

The letter also says: "The winter season is approaching and we need to be more vigilant. Countries in Europe have already started to face a fresh wave of infection more lethal than before. Conducting tests and isolating the infected ones is the key to check the spread of the virus."

The doctors' organisation also pointed out in the

letter that around 64 physicians have died of Coronavirus so far in the state.