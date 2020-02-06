Doctors' advisory on Coronavirus: Avoid using same handkerchief for too long

Kolkata: In the wake of a panic triggered due to the novel Coronavirus (nCoV) that has claimed many lives in China, the doctors in the city have suggested people not to use the same handkerchief for too long as it may become a carrier of the virus especially when someone is suffering from cold, cough and fever.



The state health department has already expressed its concern over the virus scare. However, until now not a single patient has been tested positive in the state, confirmed the health department.

In the present scenario, when some people were admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital with nCoV scare, the city doctors have issued some guidelines as a precautionary measure. The doctors said that the handkerchiefs, if not washed on regular basis, can turn to a potential carrier of many viruses especially at a time when people in the city are being affected with fever, cough and cold due to fluctuating temperature. People often use a handkerchief while sneezing and tend to keep it in their pockets and also in some places in their houses for long. This often causes diseases.

Dr S Mukherjee, a city-based medicine doctor said: "During the change of season and particularly during the time of fluctuating temperature, people often fall ill. To keep the viral fever away, people should maintain some restrictions. Using a handkerchief for a long time without a wash may cause a problem. It is better if they use paper napkins which are meant for single use."

It may be mentioned here that four persons have been admitted to the Beliaghata ID Hospital with suspected symptoms. The blood samples of three persons who were admitted to the hospital on Wednesday have been sent for the tests.

The Union Health ministry on Tuesday said aerobridges will be used at dedicated gates of seven international airports (Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Cochin, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai) to screen passengers from China, Singapore, Thailand and Hong Kong for novel Coronavirus to ensure effective prevention.