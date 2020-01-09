Doctor jumps from 12th floor of New Town apartment

Kolkata: A doctor committed suicide by jumping off from the 12th floor of his apartment located inside a housing complex at Action Area II C in New Town, late on Wednesday night.



According to police the doctor, identified as Dharmendra Kumar Choudhury (28), used to stay at a rented flat with his wife Bhumika Bhavna Choudhury, who is also a doctor, since the past one and half years. Dharmendra was attached with a nursing home in Tollygunge whereas Bhumika is attached with a nursing home in Barasat.

On Wednesday evening, the doctor couple went to a departmental store for shopping from where Dharmendra bought a bottle of liquor along with other things.

After they came back home, Dharmendra started drinking. He then reportedly became furious while talking to someone over phone.

Bhumika reportedly told police that Dharmendra then started drinking more and ransacked the flat. When his wife tried to stop him, Dharmendra reportedly pushed her out of the flat and locked himself inside. Following that he kept on ransacking the house.

Bhumika subsequently called her neighbours and housing complex security staff to get help. Eco Park police station was also informed.

Police soon arrived at the spot and tried to calm down Dharmendra from outside. When they found that Dharmendra was out of control, the fire brigade was called to assist.

Meanwhile, a few residents of the housing complex saw Dharmendra trying to get out from the empty AC vent of the flat. Though locals and police requested him to stay inside the flat, he jumped from the 12th floor at around 12:45 am.

Before touching the ground, his body collided with a part of a balcony. He was immediately rushed to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where Dharmendra was declared brought dead.

During preliminary probe, Bhumika told police that approximately three years ago he became excited after drinking and had ransacked their home. Since then Dharmendra did not drink.

Police are also trying to identify the caller with whom Dharmendra was talking at the time of the incident. Till Thursday night no complaint has been filed in this connection.