Doctor held for sexually exploiting woman with promise of marriage

Kolkata: A doctor has been arrested by personnel of Bidhannagar Women police station, for allegedly exploiting a woman sexually after promising to marry her.



According to police on December 28, the victim woman from Lake Town area lodged a complaint claiming that she has been sexually exploited by a doctor identified as Shekhar Halder, whom she had met for treatment a few months ago.

After a few visits, Halder allegedly convinced her to go with him to a hotel and spend three days. Following the stay, he reportedly claimed that he is a divorcee and proposed the woman to marry him. When she agreed, Halder took her to Kalighat temple and married her during November last year.

However, the woman suspected foul play as following their marriage, Halder did not introduce her as his wife to his friends and others. Instead, he used to tell them that the woman is his fiancée.

Showing various reasons, Halder did not take the woman to his home and instead stayed in several hotels. The woman also alleged that Halder had taken Rs 60,000 from her, out of which he returned Rs 40,000.

Last month, when the woman came to know that she is pregnant, she asked Halder to marry her socially and introduce her as his wife. However, the doctor refused to marry her and did not return the money either.

The woman subsequently lodged a complaint and police initiated a case against Halder on charges of rape (376 IPC), cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage (493 IPC), marriage ceremony fraudulently gone through without lawful marriage (496 IPC), punishment for cheating (417 IPC) and criminal breach of trust (406 IPC).

After a preliminary probe, Halder was arrested on Thursday, following the woman's confidential statement recorded by a magistrate on Monday.