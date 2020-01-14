Doctor found dead inside Salt Lake home

Kolkata: Tension spread at CD block in Salt Lake after a doctor was found dead inside his home on Monday evening. The deceased, identified as Joy Basu (49) of CD 312, used to stay alone.



According to sources, the domestic help who used to work at Basu's residence found no response on Monday evening even after repeated knocks and ringing the calling bell. Suspecting foul play, she informed Basu's neighbours who also called him and knocked on the door repeatedly.

Later, one of them informed Bidhannagar North police station. A few minutes later, police personnel arrived at the spot. When they

also found no response, police broke the main door and went inside the house.

After entering the house, police personnel found Basu lying unconscious on his bed. He was rushed to Bidhannagar Sub-Divisional Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During preliminary investigation, police came to know that Basu used to live alone since his mother died approximately a year ago. Earlier, he was engaged with a private hospital in Salt Lake and also used to practice at his residence.

But after his mother died, Basu stopped treating patients and stopped interacting with people, including his neighbours. He was reportedly suffering from mental ailments. Basu's elder sister resides in USA, who has also been informed.

According to sources, doctors suspect that Basu may have had suffered a severe cardiac arrest. Police are waiting for the autopsy report. As of now no foul play has been detected.