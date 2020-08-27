Doctor duped of Rs 95,000

Kolkata: A city doctor has been duped of around Rs 95 thousand by some unknown fraudsters who had posed as staff of an online food delivery platform.

According to sources, on Sunday the woman ordered some food through the online food delivery platform. She had paid the bill online. Few moments later due to some reasons she cancelled the order. To get the money paid already, she tried to search for a customer care number through the internet. There she found a number and called to claim the money.

The receiver of the call assured the woman that she would get the refund through an online wallet.

The fraudster then asked her to scan a QR code to get the refund. Though she scanned the code but did not get the money back. Few moments later she received a call from another mobile number and the caller again posed as the representative of the online food delivery platform and asked her to scan another QR code.

She checked the bank details and found the money had been siphoned off.

Later she lodged a complaint at the Netaji Nagar police station. It is suspected that the accused person is a member of the notorious Jamtara gang. A probe has been initiated to trace the culprits.