Doctor dies of Covid even after taking 2 vaccine doses

KOLKATA: Dr Atanu Sankar Das (60), a senior physician who was currently attached to the Suri Hospital in Birbhum, died of Covid at Durgapur Mission Hospital on Sunday after being kept under prolonged ventilation.

Dr Das who had been active on social media to spread awareness against Covid himself succumbed to the disease. He had already completed two doses of vaccination. Dr Das, a resident of Garfa, came home earlier this month. His wife, son and daughter also tested positive for Covid. Dr Das soon returned to his work place. As he had some similar symptoms, he had undergone Covid tests. The report came positive on May 7. He was sent to a Safe Home in Bolpur. As he was showing no sign of improvement, he was shifted to a local Covid hospital. He was then shifted to a private hospital in Durgapur where he was put under ventilation support.

Doctors' fraternity mourned the death of Das and expressed their condolences. About 45 doctors have died of Covid in Bengal since March 27 this year. "No vaccine is 100 percent effective. Vaccine cannot prevent Covid. People must take precautionary measures even if they had taken the vaccine shots," Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee, an expert in the field, said.