Doctor dies after post Covid complications

Kolkata: Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health in Alipurduar Dr Rudra Kumar Biswarari died at a private hospital in Siliguri following post Covid complications.



He was infected with Covid in August since then he has been under treatment at the private hospital.

He was recently promoted to the post of Chief Medical Officer of Health of the same district but he was unable to assume office due to ailments.

It was learnt that he was initially admitted to Jalpaiguri District Hospital after he had tested positive and later shifted to the private hospital.

He had recovered from Covid and his report came negative around seven days ago. But he had kidney and heart related issues.

Finally he has succumbed to post Covid complications on Wednesday.