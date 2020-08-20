Doctor-cop Rehman fulfils twin responsibilities during Covid

Kolkata: Hossain Mehedi Rehman, Additional Superintendent of Police in Malda, who is also a doctor is providing medical services to his colleagues to fight the pandemic.



Rehman's example has inspired the police force and its rank and file to put up a renewed fight against the virus. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has awarded many police personnel for their selfless services in times of the pandemic recently.

Rehman, a 2016 batch IPS officer, cracked the Civil Services examination while pursuing his MD course, and is a man of rare talent. He always carries his medical kit comprising a stethoscope, blood pressure monitoring equipment in his car while on duty so that if anybody reports sick, he can attend immediately.

He said: "Being a doctor, I offer medical guidance to my colleagues. Many of them approach me with several health issues. There is nothing major I do for them."

Rehman, originally from Kaliganj in North Dinajpur, got admitted to MBBS course at the Aligarh Muslim University in 2007 and completed it in 2012. In 2014, he started pursuing his MD course at the Lucknow Medical College. But before its completion, he appeared in the UPSC examination in 2016 and cracked it. Then he completed his MD course till 2017.