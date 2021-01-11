Doctor and nursing home fined Rs 6 lakh for medical negligence

Balurghat: A doctor posted in Balurghat district hospital and a private facility here were directed to pay Rs 6 lakh as compensation to the patient for medical negligence by the District Consumer Court of South



Dinajpur.

A 3-member justice bench comprising judges Shyam Prakash Rajak, Rumki Samajdar and Ashok Kanti Sarkar pronounced the verdict. The accused doctor will have to pay Rs 5 lakh and the private facility Rs 1 lakh as compensation for their negligence in medical treatment on the basis of the case filed by Sikha Dey at the court.

"In addition to this, the private facility will have to pay Rs 10,000 as litigation cost to be paid within 45 days from the verdict," the

bench said.

The petitioner's lawyers Samit Bhowmik and Binaybrata Bhowmik said Dey—who was pregnant— was admitted to Balurghat district hospital under the gynaecologist Dr Arup Dey on October 12, 2016. After examining her, Dr Dey told her to take admission at Balurghat Matrisadan, the private facility. She took admission in the private facility on October 13 and gave birth to a girl child on the same day through a surgery conducted by Dr Dey.

Her physical condition was fast deteriorating immediately after the operation. She was referred to Balurghat district hospital for better treatment as per suggestion of Dr Dey. As her condition did not improve, she was again referred to R G Kar Hospital in Kolkata. After 47 days of treatment there, she was cured and released from the hospital.

"A medical board comprising experts in R G Kar Hospital intimated her husband that a nerve in her abdomen was mistakenly cut by the doctor, leading to the complication. After returning to

Balurghat Sikha Dey lodged a written complaint against Dr Dey and Matrisadan for medical negligence on March 13, 2018 before the District Consumer Court," the petitioner's lawyers said.

Court investigation proved the allegation made by her was true.

"It was a long battle at the court, but I was confident that justice would prevail," Sikha said.