Docs urge people not to spread rumours about Covid vaccine

KOLKATA: Doctors and health experts urged people not to get swayed by the rumors spread by some people that the body becomes magnetic after taking Covid vaccine. The doctors apprehend that if such incidents go unchecked, they may trigger fear among people affecting the immunisation drive.



Multiple cases of human magnetism have been reported from Bengal with the latest being reported from Barasat in North 24-Parganas where a 66-year-old woman from Barasat claimed that her body became magnetic after receiving Covishield. The woman, Anima Naskar, said this sudden phenomenon happened after she took two doses of the vaccine. Medical fraternity has, however, debunked the theory saying that there was no scientific theory to justify the claim, said doctors.

Dr Manas Gumta of Association of Health Doctors Forum said there was no scientific basis for the claim. Due to humidity and perspiration, some items can remain attached to the body. People must not spread rumour as it can affect the vaccination process.

Members of the state Bigyan Mancha already visited the spots and found that there was no scientific reason behind the claim. When powder is applied, the metals drop from the body.

"Apparently, there is no logic. The government must look into the issues and take steps so that people don't spread rumours. In the current situation, people have to behave more rationally and sensibly. Do not fall prey to misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines and get vaccinated," said Dr Gopeswar Mukherjee.

On June 13, another man had claimed that he developed magnetic powers after getting the first dose of Oxford-Serum's Covishield vaccine. Prabir Kumar Mondol, a resident of Avaynagar under Palashipara in Nadia claimed that a magnetic field has been developed within his body after getting Covishield vaccine. Various types of iron metals like coins, spoons and other light weight metal objects are getting stuck on his body. Nepal Chakraborty, a resident from Siliguri also made similar claims.

The Press Information Bureau's (PIB) already rubbished these claims about Covid vaccines as "baseless". "Vaccines cannot cause a magnetic reaction in the human body. COVID-19 vaccines are completely safe and do not contain any metal-based ingredients. It is common to experience mild side-effects like mild headaches, pain or swelling at the injection site, and mild fever after getting the COVID-19 vaccine," it said.