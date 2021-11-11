Docs urge CM to arrange for Covid vax booster dose

kolkata: An organisation of doctors' in Kolkata has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to arrange for Covid vaccine booster doses for the physicians, nurses and health workers who have been relentlessly working against Covid.



The forum pointed out that many of the doctors have been infected with Covid even after receiving two doses. They said according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, the efficacy of the vaccine remains at its best 14 days after the person receives the second dose. It is not, however, clearly stated how long the efficacy remains at its best. As per CDC report, it is assumed that the vaccine may remain effective up to 6 months. Many doctors who had received the second dose before 6 months have expressed doubt whether the vaccine will be able to check the virus. As they are mostly exposed to Covid, there is a high chance for them to get infected.

"A booster dose is necessary especially for sections of the population that are more vulnerable," Dr G Mukherjee, a senior doctor from the city said.