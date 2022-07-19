Docs remove earring from infant's respiratory tract

kolkata: NRS Medical College and Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to a one-year-and-ten-month-old baby girl from Nadia who had accidentally swallowed an earring of her mother. NRS Medical College removed the earring that got stuck inside the baby's respiratory tract.

The incident occurred on Saturday morning when the baby complained about pain and respiratory discomfort. The matter was brought to the notice of her parents in the morning. The victim's mother kept her pair of earrings below the pillow on Friday night. The child accidentally swallowed one ring the next morning. The mother found her baby crying.

The family members of the baby who are the residents of Chakdah in Nadia rushed the girl to the Kalyani Medical College and Hospital immediately after the incident.

After performing several tests, the doctors at the Kalyani Medical College said that a metallic item remained stuck inside her respiratory tract.

The hospital did not however carry out any surgical intervention. The patient was referred to a city's medical college. The family members took the patient to NRS Medical College and Hospital.

The patient was taken to the ENT department of the hospital. The doctors managed to remove the earring from the respiratory tract without

any surgery.