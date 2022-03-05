Docs remove box's cover from kid's food pipe

KOLKATA: SSKM Hospital has given a fresh lease of life to an 8-month-old baby by removing the cover of a surma (kajal) box from her esophagus.



The baby, a resident of New Town, accidentally swallowed the cover of a surma box around on Friday morning. The family members of the victim initially took the baby to the Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Hospital. The baby was transferred to NRS Medical College and Hospital. The patient was again shifted from NRS Medical College and Hospital. The patient's father Ritesh Bagdi finally admitted the child to the SSKM Hospital. After the necessary tests conducted on the patient the doctors in the hospital found that the lid of the box remained stuck in her esophagus. The oxygen saturation of the patient dropped below 50. The doctors in the hospital carried out emergency surgery and removed the portion of the surma box. The patient has been kept in the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital.

It may be mentioned here that earlier in February a four-year-old boy from South 24-Parganas' Patharpratima who had been suffering from cerebral palsy was given a fresh lease of life by SSKM Hospital. The patient, Adrish Pal, could not walk due to deformity. The patient was taken to the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation department of the SSKM in September last year. He was admitted to the hospital after a check-up. He had been under treatment in the hospital for around a week. The doctors had administered an injection worth Rs 40,000. The patient was later released from the hospital. Within five months, the patient started walking.