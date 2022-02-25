Docs remove battery from child's nostril

KOLKATA: The Calcutta Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) has given a fresh lease of life to a 4-year-old girl from Hooghly, who had a coin battery stuck inside her nostril.



The small battery of a toy mobile phone got stuck in one of her nostril while playing with the mobile phone. The child will be kept under observation for the next few days.

A resident of Chanditala in Hooghly consulted a local doctor after the child complained about a severely runny nose. Water was also coming out of her eyes. The local doctor assumed that the patient might have caught a cold. No improvement had taken place after the medicines were administered. The patient was taken to the CMCH where Xray was carried out.

Patient's father Mohasin Ali said that puss was discharging from the nose and a foul smell was coming out of the nostril. X-ray report confirmed that the battery remained stuck in the nostril.